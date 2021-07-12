Cancel
Chocolate Sauce Is A Feature In Burger King Malaysia's New Burger and Chicken Sandwich

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing straight out of all our childhood's wildest dreams comes a new burger and chicken sandwich from Burger King Malaysia that's got chocolate sauce all up in it. According to Brand Eating, these two culprits of chocolatey sin are the Chocolate Melt Beefacon and the Chocolate Melt Crispy Chick 'N Crisp.

