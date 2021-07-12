Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Gayle King reveals she is BANNING unvaccinated family members from Thanksgiving

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Gayle King has revealed that she will ban family members from her Thanksgiving celebrations this year if they don't get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The CBS This Morning co-host shared her unfiltered views about unvaccinated relatives on Monday's show during a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the challenge of getting more Americans fully inoculated amid the threat of COVID-19's Delta variant.

'I don’t know how many more times you can say to people, "Listen, it will save your life,"' King, 66, told Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House’s chief medical adviser.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cz4f1_0aujhraI00
Candid: Gayle King, 66, opened up about having unvaccinated relatives on CBS This Morning on Monday during a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19's Delta variant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thO7p_0aujhraI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmdyN_0aujhraI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7RpE_0aujhraI00
Group gathering: King's annual Thanksgiving trip with her family was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but they previously spent the holiday in Mexico (pictured) and Puerto Rico

King added that she is taking measures to protect herself against her own relatives who have yet to get vaccinated, admitting that she has a 'problem' with members of her family who haven't had the shot.

'I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation,' she continued. 'That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.'

King's annual Thanksgiving trip with her family was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group previously spent the holiday in Mexico in 2019 and Puerto Rico in 2018.

When the journalist spoke of unvaccinated family members, she likely wasn't referring to her children — Kirby Bumpus, 35, and William Bumpus Jr., 34 — whom she recently saw in California.

King flew to Los Angeles last month to spend some quality time with her son, who had undergone Achilles repair surgery, and her daughter, who is pregnant with her first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqiNA_0aujhraI00
Reunited: King flew to Los Angeles last month to spend some quality time with her son William Bumpus Jr. (far right) and pregnant daughter Kirby Bumpus (left, center) 

In May, King opened up about how grateful she is to have received her COVID-19 vaccine during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

'I was so afraid to leave the house,' she recalled. 'We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room.

'For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! "Hi, birds! Hi!" I was so afraid.'

King said she was 'tired of being scared,' saying the vaccine is her 'superpower' and has given her the confidence to take 'little baby steps' back into the world.

The mother of two spent months away from children while in lockdown in her New York City home at the start of the pandemic. Like many families, they celebrated special occasions from across the country via Zoom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIbsT_0aujhraI00
Looking back: King spent months away from children while in lockdown in her New York City home at the start of the pandemic. She's pictured working from home in July 2020 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xo0vg_0aujhraI00
Quarantine: Like many families, King and her children celebrated special occasions from across the country via Zoom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ga6H_0aujhraI00
Back in the world: The journalist, pictured covering the election in November, recently shared that she was 'so afraid to leave the house,' saying  the vaccine is her 'superpower' 

King had an emotional reunion with her best friend Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul's estate in Montecito, California, in July 2020 after months apart.

The CBS News star spent two weeks quarantined in Winfrey's guest house and tested negative for COVID-19 before they shared an emotional 'COVID-free' hug outside the main house.

Gayle and her team weren't the only ones who had to quarantine in Winfrey's guest house during the pandemic.

In March 2020, Winfrey revealed that she and her longtime partner Stedman Graham were temporarily sleeping in separate houses over coronavirus concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVBAT_0aujhraI00
Happy: King and her best friend Oprah Winfrey shared a 'COVID-free' hug when they officially reunited at the media mogul's home in Montecito, California, in July 2020 after months apart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXrj0_0aujhraI00
Sweet moment: Videos of the emotional reunion show King and Winfrey walking towards each other with open arms 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVyKG_0aujhraI00
Living it up: King and her team remained socially distanced from Winfrey for two weeks while they quarantined in her guest house as they awaited their COVID-19 test results

The TV legend, who contracted pneumonia in late 2019, explained in an Instagram Live video that she sent Stedman to quarantine in the guest house for two weeks after he returned home from traveling to the midwest.

'He was like, "What's the procedure for coming home?" And I was like, "You ain't coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn't work that way,"' she said.

'Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines. We can not play those games.'

'I leave food on the doorstep,' she added. 'He's happy to have me safe. We just take him dinner and we take him breakfast.'

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 606,000 American deaths have been recorded, but daily fatalities have fallen from an average of 4,000 deaths in early February 2021 during the winter surge to 230 this month, in large part thanks to the vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNU6A_0aujhraI00
Safety first: In March 2020, Winfrey revealed that she made her longtime partner Stedman Graham quarantine in the guest house for two weeks after he returned home from traveling

However, researchers from the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) said this progress could be reversed as the vaccination campaign stalls in the U.S. and the Indian Delta variant continues to sweep across the country, causing surges in pockets of the U.S. with both high and low vaccination rates.

The researchers ran simulations to determine what would have happened if no vaccines had been distributed through summer 2021.

Results of the study showed there would have been up to 279,000 more COVID-19-related deaths and 1.25 million hospitalizations from the virus.

'The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,' said lead author Dr. Alison Galvani, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at YSPH, in a news release.

'Yet until a greater majority of Americans are vaccinated, many more people could still die from this virus. The danger is not over. Now is not the time to let down our guard.'

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Stedman Graham
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Americans#The White House#Cbs News#Covid#Instagram Live#American Airlines#Ysph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Allergy
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Calls Out AOC, Dr. Fauci for Unvaccinated Populations in New York

As vaccination rates in the U.S. remain largely the same while the Delta variant surges, Meghan McCain defended her political party on this morning’s episode of The View, insisting Republicans are not solely to blame for the continued spread of coronavirus in unvaccinated populations. During a discussion about mask mandates in schools, McCain called out both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not doing enough to encourage vaccinations.
Relationship AdviceWALB 10

Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple is warning vaccinated people to not let their guard down after testing positive for COVID-19 months after they received their vaccines. Melissa and Eric Bizeau waited to go on their honeymoon until they were fully vaccinated and restrictions were lifted, and the...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Body Language Expert Noticed This During Meghan McCain's Farewell On The View - Exclusive

It's the end of an era. Meghan McCain, daughter of senator and former presidential hopeful John McCain, is leaving "The View." The political daughter and Olympic-level hot-take-generator announced on the show that she had decided to move on after four years, citing her reason for leaving as wanting to be in Washington, D.C. full-time with her husband, their young daughter, and friends.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

These 3 "The View" Co-Hosts Were Reportedly Sick of Working With Meghan

During the nearly four years since she took her seat as a permanent co-host of The View, Meghan McCain has become infamous for generating on-air arguments and heated spats while the cameras were rolling. But after the recent announcement that she would be leaving the show at the end of July, it appears there might be some more serious behind-the-scenes workplace drama that has been plaguing the daytime talk show. And according to a report from Page Six, three of McCain's View co-hosts were so sick of working with her that they no longer wanted her around. Read on to hear more about the feud that may have helped fuel her departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Says This Former "The View" Co-Host Helped Her Leave

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.
Virginia StatePosted by
Fox News

Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it'

A Virginia woman recounted a near-death experience following her second coronavirus vaccine injection that has left the left side of her body gravely and permanently wounded. Barbara Orandello told "The Ingraham Angle" she was rushed to two different hospitals only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of her vaccine, underwent an emergency craniotomy, and returned home to very limited use of her left side and reduced vision in both eyes.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.

Comments / 2

Community Policy