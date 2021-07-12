Red Sox Make Big Splash in the MLB Draft. Home Run Derby Tonight…

The Red Sox bullpen has been mighty impressive this season with some break-out seasons from several players. In Matt’s post from Tuesday about Daniel Bard, he did a great job of explaining the successes they’ve had this season. So being the Negative Nancy that I am, I’ll focus on the flaws. Or flaw, rather. Of all the players currently in the bullpen, only two (Matt Barnes and Garrett Whitlock) have walked fewer than four batters per nine innings so far this season. Three players (Darwinzon Hernandez, Brandon Workman and, Yacksel Ríos) have walked more than seven batter per nine innings, with the latter two having more walks than strikeouts on the season.