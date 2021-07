I guess this fits from Forrest Gump, stupid is as stupid does. The first time a car got stopped because of a fake plate. A 31-year-old guy named Justin Butchino recently got pulled over in western Massachusetts near Shelburne Falls, for a messed-up license plate. It was a temporary plate with such bad handwriting, they couldn't make out the numbers. It turned out the car wasn't registered, and his license was also expired. That was not the worst of it, while he was being arrested, they found drugs in his pocket.