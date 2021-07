Editor's Note: A version of this episode was originally published on July 30, 2019. The 60th floor of the Bank of America Corporate Center is a mysterious, mythical place. At nearly 776 feet above the ground, it's one of the highest spots a person can visit in Charlotte. It's situated higher than the top of the Space Needle and the Washington Monument, and it presumably offers unparalleled views of not just the city, but the entire region.