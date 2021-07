Damian Sutcliffe, the former EMEA CIO for Goldman Sachs has joined illumr’s advisory board. Damian retired from a 20-plus year technology career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including the last five years as Chief Information Officer for EMEA. Over the course of his career, Damian held a range of senior management roles in London, Tokyo & New York delivering large-scale digital and data transformation initiatives. He is an external advisor at McKinsey and is currently completing a PhD at Cambridge University.