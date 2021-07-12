Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

City of Eagle Pass Partners with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to Host Town Hall Meeting

epbusinessjournal.com
 17 days ago

(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council are proud to announce that the City of Eagle Pass has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to host a Town Hall Meeting. The meeting will take place on July 13, 2021 at the International Center for Trade located at 3295 Bob Rogers Drive in Eagle Pass, TX. The informative meeting is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM and is expected to last about two hours.

www.epbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rolando Salinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Eagle Pass Partners#The City Council#Congressional#This Town Hall Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy