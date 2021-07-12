City of Eagle Pass Partners with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to Host Town Hall Meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council are proud to announce that the City of Eagle Pass has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to host a Town Hall Meeting. The meeting will take place on July 13, 2021 at the International Center for Trade located at 3295 Bob Rogers Drive in Eagle Pass, TX. The informative meeting is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM and is expected to last about two hours.