It’s time for NAMs to unleash their inner CEO: A basis for organisational and personal growth

Anthropologist and writer Zora Neale Hurston once wrote, "There are years that ask questions and years that answer." Last year was all about questioning — our beliefs, our ideas and our business as usual. And while 2020 did not bring perfect vision, it provided perspective and, for many, an opportunity to better prepare for change and uncertainty. After a decade of business growth, we seized that opportunity to change our name and emerge from the pandemic with greater clarity of purpose and process.