Right To Vote: How Republican Lawmakers Used Trump's Big Lie To Restrict Voting

By Ari Shapiro
WFAE
WFAE
Former President Trump's false claims about voter fraud sparked a movement to restrict voting access. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.

WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

