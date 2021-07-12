Right To Vote: How Republican Lawmakers Used Trump's Big Lie To Restrict Voting

There is no actual question about the person primarily responsible for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Had President Donald Trump simply acknowledged his loss on Nov. 7 when it became obvious that he had no path to victory, had he recognized the reality of his defeat, the next few weeks would have been fairly quiet. States would have certified their votes without fanfare. Electors would have participated in the traditional formality of casting their votes with the same sort of model-U.N. nerdiness that usually accompanies the act. And on Jan. 6, Congress would have met, counted those votes and adjourned with barely any notice.