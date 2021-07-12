Cancel
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina Regulators To Consider Setting Greenhouse Gas Limits From Energy

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 16 days ago
State regulators Tuesday will consider a proposal that would shake up North Carolina's energy business in the name of slowing climate change. Gas- and coal-fired power plants are the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to climate change in North Carolina, making up about 35% of those emissions. Electric utilities and state officials have set goals for eliminating carbon emissions by 2050, but there's no agreement on how to get there.

