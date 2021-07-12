Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Free Britney Radio' Day of Solidarity Headed to 50 Markets on July 14 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leena Tailor
SFGate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimmons teamed up with audio production company Benztown for the “day of solidarity,” as the program is billed to potential syndicators. Driven by his friendship with Spears, as well as his own experience battling what he describes as the “fucked up” California court system, Timmons hopes the initiative will create a “groundswell of support” for the pop star as she fights for freedom — something he believes was never justifiably taken from her.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Radio Imaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Britney Spears Net Worth: Our Clearest Picture Yet

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Free Britney” Rally Comes to SF (July 25)

The Free Britney Army is coming to San Francisco to host a “Free Britney” Rally on July 25 from 1 – 3 pm, starting from Castro Street and Market Street. They’re encouraging all Britney fans to come out and show your support. Bring your signs, banners, voices and words of encouragement.
CelebritiesIndependent Tribune

Britney Spears does cartwheels to celebrate court victory

Britney Spears has been doing cartwheels after she won the right to choose her own lawyer in her conservatorship battle. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself "celebrating" by riding a horse and then performing a series of the sideways movements besides a lake, and the “Gimme More” hitmaker admitted she felt "gratitude" and "blessed" following the decision.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Backstreet Boys Share Sweet Message of Support to Britney Spears (Exclusive)

The Backstreet Boys are showing Britney Spears their support. The group recently spoke with ET and weighed in on the high-profile legal drama surrounding the pop icon. AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson joined ET's Lauren Zima, while promoting their upcoming series of Las Vegas Christmas shows, and they sent a message of love to the songstress.
MusicPopculture

98 Degrees Members Stand by Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle (Exclusive)

The men of 98 Degrees recently put out new music for their fans as they gear up to hit the road soon with their new single "Where Do You Wanna Go." Being among one of the most beloved '90s boy bands, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons rose to fame around the same time singer Britney Spears became a pop icon. Fast forward to 2021 amid a lengthy court battle over Spears' conservatorship, and several big names from the '90s are stepping in while showing their support for the 39-year-old, including the men of 98 Degrees.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Britney Spears' files petition for CPA Jason Rubin to replace Jamie Spears in conservatorship

Mathew Rosengart kept his word. Rosengart, appointed as Britney Spears' new attorney in her ongoing conservatorship battle, told reporters last week that he planned to move "aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" Jamie Spears, Britney's father, as the conservator of her estate "unless he resigns first." In what is the most unsurprisingly development so far, Jamie Spears did not resign.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Ariel Winter Says She 'Fully Supports' Britney Spears, Recalls Being Emancipated at 17 (Exclusive)

Ariel Winter fully supports Britney Spears and her ongoing battle to end her conservatorship. In a new interview with ET, the 23-year-old actress opens up about why she's team #FreeBritney, one year after publicly calling out the singer's father/conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, on social media. Though Winter has never been in a conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Britney Spears Files To Remove Father As Conservator

Britney Spears has filed to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from the conservatorship she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the “Toxic” singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to appoint account Jason Rubin to take over as conservator of her estate. TMZ reports that the new documents...
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

Iggy Azalea Says Britney Isn’t ‘Lying’ After She ‘Personally Witnessed’ Her Dad’s Alleged Abuse

Social media users can’t stop talking about Iggy Azalea’s reaction to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The rapper took to Twitter recently, claiming to have “personally witnessed” Britney’s father’s “abusive” treatment while working with the singer in 2015. In her statement titled “#FreeBritney,” Azalea, 31, recalled the “bizarre” way Britney’s dad, Jamie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy