In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL fans are a bit unsettled by the fact Patrick Kane was voted the best player in the NHL by the ESPY’s on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be one of the final teams in on a Seth Jones trade. Did Kirill Kaprizov turn down an incredible offer from the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?