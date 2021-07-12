Lake County man arrested after shooting down sheriff’s drone, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff deputies arrested a Lake County man after deputies said he shot down their drone.

Deputies were called to 2405 Britt Road in Mount Dora on Sunday to investigate a possible burglary.

After clearing the building, deputies deployed a drone to clear the rest of the property.

That’s when deputies said they heard two shots ring out to the south of their location.

According to deputies, the drone fell out of the sky, landed on a nearby structure and caught fire. The structure itself remained undamaged, deputies said.

Deputies eventually made contact with Weddell Goney on the 2200 block of Britt Road, where the shots originated.

Deputies said Goneyu admitted to firing the shot and stated that he thought the drone was trying to harass him.

Goney, according to deputies, stepped outside and fired two shots with a .22 cailber rifle. Goney told deputies he returned the rifle to his residence when he saw the drone falling to the ground.

Goney told deputies where the rifle was located and gave them permission to enter his residence and retrieve the rifle.

Deputies placed Goney under arrest, and he was transported to the Lake County Jail.

