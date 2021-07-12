Cancel
Douglas County, OR

4 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS IN COUNTY

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Monday. The Douglas County COVID-19 Update said the total number of cases is now at 4,072. Of those, 3,883 are people that have received positive test results and 189 are presumptive. There have been 85 deaths. 9 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 4 locally and 5 outside the area. 95 people are in isolation. 109 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 204 people that are either in isolation or quarantine.

