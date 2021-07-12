Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Bluescape Announces Software Integration with ShotGrid to Accelerate Creative Review Workflows

Register Citizen
 16 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bluescape today announced a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape. “The ShotGrid integration is one of the most requested and anticipated workflows from our motion picture and television production partners,” says Amin Tavana, VP of Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. “This will streamline design and creative reviews across media and entertainment.”

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Review#Creative Industries#Software Industry#Prweb#Shotgrid#Vp Of Enterprise Sales#Autodesk#Fast Company#Bluescape Com#Twitter#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareBryn Mawr Now

Action Required: Update Adobe Creative Cloud Software

Recently, Adobe released information about a security vulnerability in some of its software, including Acrobat and Reader. In order to patch against this vulnerability, all community members will need to update the Adobe software on their computers as soon as possible. In order to update Adobe software on your College...
Economythemreport.com

Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration

Has announced Total Expert for Salesforce, an integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams. Total Expert for Salesforce—now available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange—ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a customer journey personalized for financial consumers. “Modern...
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
Softwareworkboat.com

MobileOps and ioCurrents announce new integration

MobileOps Inc., involved in the design and development of maritime software applications (safety, compliance, vessel maintenance, scheduling, analytics) and ioCurrents, a maritime data analytics and IoT technology company, have partnered to launch an integration designed to revolutionize the maritime sector. In a world where data plays a significant role in...
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
Softwaremit.edu

Accelerate Digital Transformation With ‘No-Code’ Software Tools

Once the pandemic’s threat became clear, many leadership teams raced to reinvent their companies through digital transformations. Many continue to focus exclusively on complex, large-scale efforts and are finding it difficult to make quick progress. Backlogs of smaller technology projects have rapidly increased as experienced software developers have prioritized digitally revamping complex core offerings.
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

Aliro Books AFWERX Contracts to Accelerate Software Development for Quantum Networks

Aliro Quantum will support the design and operation of quantum networks through software development efforts under multiple contracts with the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program. The company said Wednesday it will develop software that would facilitate data exchanges, resource allocation and controlled synchronization of quantum computer networks. The networks...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Textel Announces New Integration with Five9

Textel’s contact center texting platform for Five9 will add advanced SMS and MMS to reduce call volumes while increasing agent efficiency and customer engagement. Textel, a rapidly growing texting platform designed specifically for contact centers, announced a new integration with Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. This is Textel’s latest integration with a contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution and allows more businesses to incorporate texting into their customer experience.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Polly Announces New Integration With Zoom Apps

The Polly app will streamline Q&A, town halls, and webinars while bringing instant engagement and connection to the Zoom in-meeting experience. Polly announced the launch of Polly for Zoom Apps, a new type of integration within Zoom Meetings designed to deliver an exceptional virtual meeting experience. Polly for Zoom Apps...
Electronicstheiet.org

AmpliTube X-Gear FX pedals launched with hardware-software integration

IK Multimedia has announced its first-ever hardware digital effects pedals, each one accompanied by a software 'digital twin'. These four new 'boutique' pedals will come with matching AmpliTube software versions, designed to allow greater flexibility between stage and studio. Each of the new AmpliTube X-Gear pedals features 16 different effects,...
Technologyaithority.com

Leading Medical Device Companies Leverage Parasoft to Continuously Evolve Embedded Software Development Workflow

Smiths Medical and Inovytec Automate Testing Through CI Pipeline Integration. Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, partnered with medical industry leaders, Smiths Medical and Inovytec, to help streamline the delivery of life-saving medical devices using its unified, fully integrated testing solution for C/C++ software development. Both innovative companies delivered safe, secure, and reliable products by implementing test automation practices into their development workflow.
BusinessSFGate

IBISWorld & RelPro Announce Partnership & Solution Integration

Together, RelPro and IBISWorld expand Business Development Solutions for Commercial Banks. In a direct response to client requests, IBISWorld and RelPro are announcing a collaborative partnership and solutions integration. This will result in increased accessibility to valuable industry insights and time savings for clients who are researching prospective companies and preparing for meetings with senior executives.
BusinessSFGate

Bluescape partners with Alteon to bring enterprise-grade production tools to independent creators

Partnership will empower freelancers and small businesses with Bluescape’s world-class visual collaboration tools. Today, Bluescape announced a new partnership with the cloud-based media management company, Alteon. With this collaboration, Alteon users will be able to access Bluescape with a new tool called “Alteon Ideation.” This tool will empower Alteon’s users with the same technology currently being used by Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, and other motion picture, television, and animation studios to ideate, share, and review their content.
Technologysacramentosun.com

HackerEarth announces integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub

San Francisco [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India):This integration brings the power of HackerEarth's highly accurate coding assessments and developer screening to the only ATS built on the LinkedIn network with more than 690 million members. Linkedin Talent Hub allows customers to source, manage, and hire via a...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Apptio Deepens Integration With ServiceNow to Accelerate IT Decision-Making

Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions, announced its first certified solution available in the ServiceNow Store. This integration with ServiceNow provides users with a near real-time view into their organization’s actual technology cost structure. By combining best-in-class operational data from ServiceNow with industry-leading IT cost modeling software from Apptio, technology leaders are able to make smarter investment decisions more quickly.
Technologynojitter.com

RingCentral, Bandwidth Forge BYOC Partnership

RingCentral and Bandwidth today announced Duet for RingCentral, an offering that allows RingCentral to decouple calling (UC and contact center), meetings, and messaging services from its carrier services. The new Duet service is an expansion of a decades-old partnership between these providers. RingCentral offers its services in a variety of...
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Software engineering program is announced

STEUBENVILLE — Recognizing the demand for ethically trained leaders in the computer and information technology fields, Franciscan University of Steubenville has developed a new software engineering program that begins in the fall semester. The program takes a systematic, engineering-based approach to the software industry and emphasizes hands-on experiential learning. Faculty...
Billings, MTaustinnews.net

Truckstop.com and Meadow Lark Announce Book It Now Integration

BOISE, ID, and BILLINGS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Truckstop.com announced its latest Book It Now integration with Meadow Lark, an asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Book It Now integrates with Meadow Lark customers through its TMS partner, Transport Pro. Book It Now...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Ampere to Acquire OnSpecta to Accelerate AI Inference on Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI performance of Ampere® Altra® family across cloud and edge infrastructure. Santa Clara, Calif. -- July 28, 2021 – Ampere® Computing today announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy