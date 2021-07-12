Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO Pushes Back on COVID-19 Booster Shots, Says Doses Should Be Donated

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged wealthy nations not to use COVID-19 booster shots, instead saying they should be donated to countries with low vaccine supply. "The global gap in vaccine supply is hugely uneven and inequitable," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Booster Dose#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Betsy McCaughey: COVID vaccine equity? US deserves answers on booster shots vs. donations to rest of world

Booster shots against COVID are politically incorrect, the left is claiming. Giving boosters to vaccinated people in rich countries, while millions in poor countries go unvaccinated, is nothing short of greed, said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. WHO wants vaccine equity. . That viewpoint could pose a problem...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Delta Strain Triggers Different Symptoms

The Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant), which originated in India back in December, has been taking over the planet, and it is now the dominant variant in many countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the Delta strain a ‘variant of concern’. This means that the strain is more dangerous than other mutations suffered by the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, identified in Wuhan in 2019.
PharmaceuticalsBenzinga

EU Regulator Weighing Mix-And-Match, Boosters For COVID-19 Shots

European Medical Agency (EMA) made no definitive recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be required. However, EMA did say both doses of two-shot vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)...
Medical & BiotechWiscnews.com

Pfizer: COVID-19 Booster Shot Strongly Protects Against Delta Variant

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.The company disclosed that ongoing testing of a booster shot, given six months after the second vaccine dose, showed it raised antibody levels against the more-transmissible Delta variant to 11 times higher in older people and five times higher in younger people, compared to levels after the two-dose regimen.The data has not been peer-reviewed and U.S. health officials have said, at this point, the science doesn't show a need for a booster shot.SEE MORE: Pfizer Says Booster Shots Are Coming. Do Americans Need Them?Pfizer noted that by the end of September, testing in 5- through 11-year-old volunteers should produce the safety and efficacy data needed to seek emergency use authorization in that age group, and data on testing in children from 6 months to 5 years old should follow soon after. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently is reviewing data that could lead to full approval of the vaccine for adults. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

CDC panel to weigh COVID-19 booster shots in immunocompromised patients

A panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a small fraction of the population with weakened immune systems. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to convene on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations...
Medical & Biotechgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer to Seek Approval for COVID-19 Booster Shot

HealthDay News — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek approval for a booster COVID-19 shot and begin studies on a reformulated vaccine that targets the highly contagious Delta variant. Pfizer-BioNTech said that while protection “remained high” from their vaccine, there is evidence it could wane over...
Public Healthneworleanssun.com

Covid-19: US donates 5.7 million Pfizer vaccine doses to SA

The United States has donated 5.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to SA. The doses will start arriving in the country on Saturday. The US mission says the donation is part of the country's "global efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic". The United States has donated 5.7 million...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

University of Washington will test COVID-19 booster shots

The University of Washington was selected as one of a dozen sites nationwide that will test Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The Johnson & Johnson booster shot will be administered to participants who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson &...
Public HealthAMA

Why COVID-19 vaccination should be required for health professionals

Employers across the country are weighing the pros and cons of vaccine mandates as employees return to the office. Some see these mandates as an occupational health strategy, allowing for medical and nonmedical exemptions. For hospitals and health systems, vaccination is especially crucial from a public health perspective. Get the...
Medical & Biotechpulmonologyadvisor.com

Pfizer-BioNTech: Update on COVID-19 Booster Shot; Reformulated Vaccine in the Works

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered 6 months after the primary 2-dose series was found to elicit high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant (B.1.351), according to early data reported by Pfizer and BioNTech. Additional data from the booster study is expected to be available soon and will also be submitted to regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Try to MacGyver a COVID-19 Booster Shot

For the first time since January, coronavirus cases are rising in all 50 states. While the overwhelming majority of deaths, cases, and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people, the highly contagious Delta variant is taking the country by storm. Meanwhile, anecdotal reports of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated—even if they are almost never causing serious illness—are raising alarm bells as Americans desperately attempt to resume something resembling normal life.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing COVID-19 booster shots

Are COVID-19 vaccine booster shots needed? Government health officials say they aren't necessary right now, but Pfizer and other companies are trying to make the case. How will we know how viable the boosters might be and when we might need them? What are the ethical responsibilities of a country like the U.S. that’s considering boosters when many people in some nations don’t even have their first doses?

Comments / 0

Community Policy