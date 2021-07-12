Cancel
You Can Have This Oakland Victorian For Free — But You Have to Pay to Move It

SFist
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Victorian house in Oakland in an unknown state of repair is being offered for free to any taker who will pay to have it relocated. In a move to placate preservationists who don't want to see a historic home demolished, a developer in Oakland has posted a notice outside 2428 Chestnut Street (technically it's been known as 2420 Chestnut Street) — between 24th and 26th streets in West Oakland — advertising "FREE HOUSE - MUST BE MOVED."

