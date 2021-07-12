You Can Have This Oakland Victorian For Free — But You Have to Pay to Move It

A Victorian house in Oakland in an unknown state of repair is being offered for free to any taker who will pay to have it relocated. In a move to placate preservationists who don't want to see a historic home demolished, a developer in Oakland has posted a notice outside 2428 Chestnut Street (technically it's been known as 2420 Chestnut Street) — between 24th and 26th streets in West Oakland — advertising "FREE HOUSE - MUST BE MOVED."