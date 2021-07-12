Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Medford football camp

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Everyone wonders if Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield will be dangerous together this season, and Beckham has no doubt. “I came back for a reason,’' he said Sunday morning at his Procamps youth football camp at Gilmour Academy here. “I feel like we have a special opportunity. I was down in Austin with Bake and seeing him a few times since then, just kicking it, hanging out. It’s just something that feels special about this team. As I said when I first got here, I wanted it to be like the Patriots. You want to win Super Bowls. I watched [my teammates] compete last year, and the one game that hurt me the most is watching Kansas City and feeling like, man, I know that I could have made one play, just something to help the team win.