NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Medford football camp

By Josh Shelton
KDRV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. — Local football and basketball players got the surprise of a lifetime when they turned at the end of a sports camp at Kids Unlimited to see Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walking towards them. The kids in the camp reacted with screams, shouts and disbelief...

