County approves $1 million contract for network infrastructure project

Red Line Contractors LLC, Is A General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company, The Industry Leading Demolition Company In Its Field. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, the industry leading demolition company in its field.