Parker County, TX

County approves $1 million contract for network infrastructure project

By Sally Sexton ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com
Weatherford Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHERFORD — Commissioners approved emergency spending to prevent ransomware attacks like the one that occurred on Parker County’s IT systems in 2019. That attack was declared “unusual and unforeseen circumstances,” paving the way for commissioners to amend the FY 2021 budget at its recent meeting to include the emergency expenditure.

