Electronics

Neuro-Enhancing Earphones

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 16 days ago

Vie Style, a Japan-based company, harnessed the power of neuroscience and music to create the Vie Zone smart earphones. Elegantly designed, the earphones pick up on brain activity to analyze and enhance the user's focus levels when working on a task. Vie Zone uses AI to learn the user's specific...

www.trendhunter.com

#Earphones#Neuro#Exercise#Creativity#Brain Wave
Technology
Electronics
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sleek Affordable Wireless Earphones

Technology company OnePlus has released a sophisticated new model of wireless earphones that is sure to appeal to customers looking for a cheaper alternative to AirPods. Moving away from the design of its previous model, which came in a series of vibrant colors, the OnePlus Buds Pro arrives in two new, sleek color options: 'Matte Black' and 'Glossy White.' The earbuds also come equipped with innovative noise cancellation technology. A first amongst OnePlus' various lines of wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro is capable of blocking noise up to 40dB.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Aurally Immersive Wireless Earphones

South Korean consumer electronics giant LEG has introduced the latest and greatest version of wireless earphones in its highly venerated Tone Free series, in the form of the 'Tone Free FP' offerings. Comprising the FP5, FP8 and FP9 models, this trio of 'Tone Free FP' wireless earphones boast an innovative...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Reparative Neurocosmetic Serums

Neurocosmetics is based on the idea that the brain and the skin are connected and the fact that experiencing heightened feelings can wreak havoc on your skin; these products target interactions between the skin and the nervous system to support harmony. Last Skincare's Skin Repair Serum is one such neurocosmetic and it takes the form of a two-phase serum that boasts a balance of adaptogenic, biomimetic, protective and aromatherapeutic ingredients for "raising beta endorphin levels and supporting the release of neurotransmiters giving the sensation of pleasure and relaxation."
RetailTrendHunter.com

Sign Language-Translating Gloves

China's Wulala Technology Company has launched a high-tech smart glove that is designed to translate deaf users' sign language gestures into speech and text and vice-versa, allowing them to enjoy better and more convenient communication with people of hearing. Aptly dubbed the Sign Language Translation Glove, this device works in...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Neuro-evolutionary robotics: A gap between simulation and reality

Neuro-evolutionary robotics is an attractive approach to realize collective behaviors for swarms of robots. Despite the large number of studies that have been devoted to it and although many methods and ideas have been proposed, empirical evaluations and comparative analyses are rare. A publication in the journal Nature Communications, led...
ScienceNeuroscience News

X-Rays Can Control Neuron Function and Behavior

Summary: A novel X-ray scintillator-based optogenetics technique allows researchers to control neural function deep within the brain and alter behavioral responses. Source: Fujita Health University School of Medicine. Conventional optogenetics involves invasive implantation of optical fibers in target brain tissues. This is especially challenging for deep areas of the brain...
Electronicsyourteenmag.com

Apollo Neuro: Finding A Wearable Way to Reduce Stress

It sounds like something from a Jetsons cartoon: a wearable device that can improve mood, focus, and sleep, all through gentle vibrations to the skin. What?!. We recently interviewed founder David Rabin, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist who specializes in the treatment of chronic stress. His research shows that a wearable device—now sold as Apollo Neuro—could trigger the same soothing neural pathways that are activated by feel-good things like hugs, deep breathing, and meditation.
Workoutsthekatynews.com

Tips for Enhancing Workout Gains

For fitness enthusiasts, working out is as important as eating and sleeping. You likely never miss your fitness routines and plan your social life around your workouts. Given the effort and hard work that goes into getting in shape, this level of care is both understandable and necessary. However, there is a possibility you can get a lot more out of the time and work you are putting lifting weights and exercising. Our tips for […]
TechnologyThrive Global

5 Reasons to Keep Track of Your Sleep Quality

The idea of keeping track of your sleep quality has been popularized by the rise of smartwatches. Many health tracking smartwatches come packed with a sleep tracking feature, which monitors a variety of factors such as your heart rate and how much you move at night in order to determine how well you sleep.
ElectronicsPosted by
Black Enterprise

These Workout-Friendly Earphones Keep Up With Your Every Step

For things that are supposedly designed for convenience, manufacturers do very little to ensure that wireless earbuds won’t fall out of your ears. While they offer superior sonics, they’re easy to knock out, especially if you’re performing some strenuous exercise. You’re basically only one burpee away from them flying out of your lugs when you have them on.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Neuro Emotional Technique + Guided Meditation – Join us!

You are invited to attend our weekly mindfulness session in the student health center (upstairs) every Thursday starting at 11:50 am. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Take time to breathe, reset and nurture your mind with a 20 minute guided meditation followed by a generous offering lead by...
DesignTrendHunter.com

AI-Inspired Artworks

London-based artist, Andrea Bonaceto, is an NFT visual artist often inspired by the vitality of facial expressions and abstract forms. Bonaceto's exhibition entitled 'Artificial Intelligence' is a collaborative project between himself and the advanced AI humanoid robot Sophia. Bonaceto worked alongside Sophia to create a series of portraits. Andrea would design portraits of his family and friends and then pass these images on to robot Sophia, who would then process the images using her advanced Neural Networks and recreate the portrait without any human intervention. Thus producing two portraits of the same person - one done by Bonaceto and the other by Sophia.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Minuscule Mobile Professional Mouses

The 'ZeroMouse' is an impossibly small peripheral for professionals, students and digital nomads alike that will enable them to maximize their productivity when working from virtually anywhere. The mouse maintains a design that is roughly the size of two 25-cent coins and will connect to your choice of system thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The peripheral is compatible for use with Windows 10, macOS, Android 9.0 and up and iOS to maximize the number of devices it can be paired with.
Public HealthTrendHunter.com

Post-Pandemic Digital Conversations

As the world slowly shifts back to normal, Jennifer Dorman, an expert sociolinguist at Babbel shares some advice on communicating in-person once again. With the radical shift of last year's global health crisis, social lives also took a turn with lock-downs in place. Now, face-to-face meet ups are allowed and...
MilkTrendHunter.com

Enhanced Digestibility Creamers

The a2 Milk Half and Half creamer is a new product from the brand focused on providing consumers with a digestion-friendly option when mixing up their morning cup of coffee. The product is made with an all-natural formulation that includes 100% real milk and cream, which is sourced from cows that only naturally product the A2 protein instead of the usual A1 and A1 proteins usually found in traditional offerings on the market. The creamer thus easier to digest when compared to the usual dairy products on the market.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Highly Durable Smartphone Lenses

Corning has announced the launch of Gorilla Glass with DX, a highly durable, scratch-resistant protective camera lens that boasts a range of image-enhancing features. The product, made entirely of composite glass, offers users superior protection while enabling enhanced optical performance for professional-quality photographs and videos. First released in 2018, this...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sound Mapping Audio Systems

The Sony HT-A9 home theater system is an advanced solution for the modern living room that will provide users with access to immersive audio technology when enjoying their choice of content. The system boasts 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology that will actively enable the speakers to adapt the feedback according...
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

Motor Skills-Enhancing Card Games

The KOMBIO all-in-one card game is a pastime for two players or groups as large as six to play that will offer them an entertaining experience, while also subtly helping to hone a number of skillsets. The card game incorporates a number of the different aspects of an array of...
Electronicsarxiv.org

The Portiloop: a deep learning-based open science tool for closed-loop brain stimulation

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a method of measuring the brain's electrical activity, using non-invasive scalp electrodes. In this article, we propose the Portiloop, a deep learning-based portable and low-cost device enabling the neuroscience community to capture EEG, process it in real time, detect patterns of interest, and respond with precisely-timed stimulation. The core of the Portiloop is a System on Chip composed of an Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) and a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). After being converted to digital by the ADC, the EEG signal is processed in the FPGA. The FPGA contains an ad-hoc Artificial Neural Network (ANN) with convolutional and recurrent units, directly implemented in hardware. The output of the ANN is then used to trigger the user-defined feedback. We use the Portiloop to develop a real-time sleep spindle stimulating application, as a case study. Sleep spindles are a specific type of transient oscillation ($\sim$2.5 s, 12-16 Hz) that are observed in EEG recordings, and are related to memory consolidation during sleep. We tested the Portiloop's capacity to detect and stimulate sleep spindles in real time using an existing database of EEG sleep recordings. With 71% for both precision and recall as compared with expert labels, the system is able to stimulate spindles within $\sim$300 ms of their onset, enabling experimental manipulation of early the entire spindle. The Portiloop can be extended to detect and stimulate other neural events in EEG. It is fully available to the research community as an open science project.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Dysregulation of the AP2M1 phosphorylation cycle by LRRK2 impairs endocytosis and leads to dopaminergic neurodegeneration

Mutations in the kinase LRRK2 and impaired endocytic trafficking are both implicated in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Expression of the PD-associated LRRK2 mutant in mouse dopaminergic neurons was shown to disrupt clathrin-mediated endocytic trafficking. Here, we explored the molecular mechanism linking LRRK2 to endocytosis and found that LRRK2 bound to and phosphorylated the μ2 subunit of the adaptor protein AP2 (AP2M1), a core component of the clathrin-mediated endocytic machinery. Analysis of human SH-SY5Y cells and mouse neurons and tissues revealed that loss of LRRK2 abundance or kinase function resulted in decreased phosphorylation of AP2M1, which is required for the initial formation of clathrin-coated vesicles (CCVs). In contrast, overexpression of LRRK2 or expression of a Parkinson’s disease–associated gain-of-function mutant LRRK2 (G2019S) inhibited the uncoating of AP2M1 from CCVs at later stages and prevented new cycles of CCV formation. Thus, the abundance and activity of LRRK2 must be calibrated to ensure proper endocytosis. Dysregulated phosphorylation of AP2M1 from the brain but not thyroid tissues of LRRK2 knockout and G2019S-knockin mice suggests a tissue-specific regulatory mechanism of endocytosis. Furthermore, we found that LRRK2-dependent phosphorylation of AP2M1 mediated dopaminergic neurodegeneration in a Drosophila model of PD. Together, our findings provide a mechanistic link between LRRK2, AP2, and endocytosis in the pathogenesis of PD.

