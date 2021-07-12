Cancel
Coronavirus

Light-Weight Postal-Friendly Spirit Bottles

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the e-commerce spirit market continues to grow, Berry M&H is helping brands meet consumer shopping habits with the launch of a new light-weight postal 50ml PET spirit bottle. The bottles are available in round and square designs and the packs are customizable to meet all brand requirements including printing and labeling options. Companies can also work with Berry M&H's in-house design team to meet specific branding objectives.

