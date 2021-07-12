Light-Weight Postal-Friendly Spirit Bottles
As the e-commerce spirit market continues to grow, Berry M&H is helping brands meet consumer shopping habits with the launch of a new light-weight postal 50ml PET spirit bottle. The bottles are available in round and square designs and the packs are customizable to meet all brand requirements including printing and labeling options. Companies can also work with Berry M&H's in-house design team to meet specific branding objectives.www.trendhunter.com
