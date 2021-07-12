Light-Weight Postal-Friendly Spirit Bottles

The 'Showerspecs' are a bathroom-friendly eyewear accessory for those who require corrective lenses to help them enjoy enhanced vision when spending time in the shower or bath. The glasses come in several magnification levels and colors to choose from, and are paired with a hook to let them be hung up when not in use. The water-friendly glasses are paired with a hydrophobic layer to keep water droplets out and are anti-fog to prevent them from being unusable when there is too much moisture in the air.