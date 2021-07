These new Two Trees Beverage flavored whiskeys are an upcoming lineup of spirits for consumers looking to celebrate the holidays this year with some seasonally inspired flavors. The flavored spirits come in the form of the Pumpkin Spice and the Peppermint varieties, which both maintain a 35% ABV and come in 750ml bottles. The drinks are crafted using specific grains and wood varieties that have been evenly toasted to char levels to help impart a rich flavor profile for drinkers to enjoy.