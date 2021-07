The Reebok x Jurassic Park Collection has been unveiled by the brand as a range of sneakers and clothing styles for avid fans of the sci-fi franchise to pick up. The collection includes eight shoes along with six tops for adults, while also featuring seven shoe styles for children to wear. One of the most eye-catching pieces in the collection is the Instapump Fury sneakers that are finished in the vibrant red, yellow and green livery that was featured on the film's tour vehicles.