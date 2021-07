Show #2152: On today’s podcast, Mike & Carla talked about the body you sport! Do you have a Dad Bod, Work Bod, Radio Bod? Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard checks in with 2 new movies to watch this weekend! And Mike always wanted to be a White Sox Ball Boy, so he wrote his letter to them in hopes they will invite him now! All this and more on today’s podcast of the Mike & Carla Morning Show!