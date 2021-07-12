M&C Other News 07/12/21: Rings Made From The Teeth Of The Dead

Diamonds are made from peoples ashes after they’re cremated. But what do you put the diamond on? A ring right? Well now you can make the rings out of the teeth of the dead!. A man was pulled over for driving erratically. He had a big stash of marijuana, so he decided to eat it before the cop came to the window. Well he choked on it. The cop had to pull him out of the vehicle and give him the Heimlich maneuver to save his life. He was charged with possession. But most importantly, he’s alive.