Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA’s crop ratings show corn behind silking average

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. corn and soybean crop conditions change little. Overall, both crops maintain progress at or above five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 26% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 30% five-year average. The USDA says that 3% of...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Optimism for Idaho crops dries up

How is the drought affecting Idaho's crops? Noticeably, even with the state's extensive irrigation network. The winter wheat harvest started in June. The July 12 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress and condition (CPC) report recorded a gruesome picture for winter wheat, with 43% of the crop reported in poor or very poor condition. ...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans edge higher on U.S. crop concerns

CANBERRA, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over tightening global supplies amid signs of crop damage in the United States underpinned prices. Corn edged lower despite recent damage to U.S. crops, while wheat rose more than 0.5%. The most-active soybean futures on the...
Agricultureglasgowcourier.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Montana Farmers and Livestock Producers

Montana agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. soybean crop condition rating drops, USDA reports

U.S. soybean crop condition goes backward. Overall, both crops’ progress remain below five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 79% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 73% five-year average. The USDA says that 18% of the U.S. corn crop...
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

USDA Update – July 27, 2021

CRP signup dates - Continuous SU 55 - June 14 - August 6, CRP Grasslands - July 12 - August 20. PLIP Signup deadline September 17, 2021. County Committee Nomination Deadline - August 2, 2021. Non-Emergency CRP Haying and Grazing available for eligible acreage subject to payment reduction. Disclaimer: Information...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Corn, Soybean Conditions Down From Last Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) -- Corn and soybean conditions were slightly downgraded by USDA in its latest weekly Crop Progress report. U.S. corn condition was rated 64% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from 65% the previous week, and down 8 percentage points from this time last year. "That is the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans and corn rise more than 1% on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops deteriorated unexpectedly last week. Wheat edged lower, falling for a fourth session running, still pressured by low export demand for...
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Weather threatens the entire U.S. soybean carryout, analyst says

The “Dome of Doom” lives on. This the high pressure system is centered in the Corn Belt and has been for well over a week. The forecast today has surged back to warmer and drier in the 14-day forecast, and it’s quite obvious the Dome has not subsided at all. In fact, it’s established itself smack dab in the middle of the Corn Belt, and is spinning rainfall off it (in other words, out of the Corn Belt) and into the west, east, and south instead). That will provide a great challenge to soybeans; essentially, the U.S. soybean yield is for the next five weeks at risk of significant yield loss.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Extends Crop Insurance Deadlines

USDA’s Risk Management Agency this week authorized Approved Insurance Providers to extend deadlines for producers. The extension includes premium and administrative fee payments, deferring and waiving the resulting interest accrual and other flexibilities to help farmers and ranchers through widespread drought. Producers now have additional time to pay premium and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Will corn, soybeans make lows in August, analyst asks

Last year at this time grain prices were grinding lower. The news was negative. The corn and soybean crops looked great and the grain trade was bearish. At that time, funds were holding huge short positions. Every year is different. Prices are a lot higher this year than last year.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms for 2nd day as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by a severe drought curbing yields of top quality U.S. spring wheat. Corn and soybean futures edged higher in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of...
Walworth County, SDMobridge Tribune

USDA offering drought help to ag producers

There’s no end in sight to the drought despite some recent showers, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has several programs to help producers during this tough time. Walworth County is in the midst of a “D3” or “extreme” drought, meaning the area’s producers could be eligible for USDA programs, which can be applied for at their local USDA Service Center.
AgricultureTribTown.com

USDA to study corn production practices

A sample of corn growers across Indiana will soon be contacted by the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Region to participate in a survey focusing on nutrient and fertilizer use, pesticide applications and pest management practices. Conducted annually in the fall, Phase II of the Agricultural Resource Management Survey is USDA’s...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Devils Lake, NDAgriculture Online

Drought cuts spring wheat yields in northwest North Dakota - tour

DEVILS LAKE, North Dakota, July 28 (Reuters) - Spring wheat yields across the northwest quarter of North Dakota are well below average this year as severe heat and long stretches of dry weather sapped crop potential, scouts on an annual tour of the country's top producing state said on Wednesday.
Brillion, WIthebrillionnews.com

Crop progress is outstanding in our fields

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in the northern half of the state. Reported field activities include haying, harvesting...
Walla Walla, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

2021 wheat harvest yield forecast lowest since 2015

Impact from the drought varies from field to field, slope to slope, and farm to farm. WASHINGTON-The full impact of the 2021 drought is beginning to show as farmers harvest a smaller-than-average wheat crop. "The crop is probably 30% below the average," said Byron Behne, Senior Marketing Manager for Northwest...

Comments / 2

Community Policy