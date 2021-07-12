Cancel
How Bella Hadid Got Ready For Dinner With Dior in Cannes

By Lauren Valent i
As the Cannes Film Festival makes its triumphant return, Bella Hadid continues to turn La Croisette into her own personal runway. On Saturday night, the supermodel attended the star-studded Dior x Vogue Paris dinner at Loulou restaurant, where she made a sleek entrance in an all-white Dior Men’s look designed by Kim Jones. True to form, Hadid complemented the noughties-inspired ensemble—an oversized blazer, bustier top, and slouchy trousers that sat low on the hips—with a striking beauty look to match.

