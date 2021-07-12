How Bella Hadid Got Ready For Dinner With Dior in Cannes
As the Cannes Film Festival makes its triumphant return, Bella Hadid continues to turn La Croisette into her own personal runway. On Saturday night, the supermodel attended the star-studded Dior x Vogue Paris dinner at Loulou restaurant, where she made a sleek entrance in an all-white Dior Men’s look designed by Kim Jones. True to form, Hadid complemented the noughties-inspired ensemble—an oversized blazer, bustier top, and slouchy trousers that sat low on the hips—with a striking beauty look to match.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0