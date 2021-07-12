Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. wheat futures jump on lower-than-expected domestic harvest estimates

Agriculture Online
 17 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted the nation's harvest will fall short of analyst expectations. * The USDA in a monthly crop report estimated the U.S. all-wheat production at 1.746 billion bushels, below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.847 billion. * Traders focused on dramatic reductions in estimates for durum wheat and spring wheat other than durum. * Other spring wheat production is forecast at 345 million bushels, down 41% from last year, with an average yield of 30.7 bushels per acre, according to the USDA. If realized, that would be the lowest yield since 2002. * The USDA, in a separate report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), is expected to rate 16% of the nation's spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. * An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 43 cents higher at $8.57-1/4 per bushel and approached a recent contract high. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 25-3/4 cents stronger at $6.40-3/4 per bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery advanced 21-1/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

www.agriculture.com

Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
Agricultureagfax.com

Upland Cotton: USDA Announces Special Import Quota #15

The Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation today announced a special import quota for upland cotton that permits importation of a quantity of upland cotton equal to one week’s domestic mill use. The quota will be established on August 5, 2021, allowing importation of 11,607,075 kilograms (53,310 bales of 480-lbs) of upland cotton.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates. Soybeans and corn are set...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

US Cattle Market Examination

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Several Ag Issues Cited in Exam of USMCA After Year One. \The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing Tuesday to examine the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) one year after the trade pact started. Canada's inadequate implementation of new market access for U.S. dairy, Mexico's foot-dragging on agriculture biotech approvals, and the lack of a chief agriculture negotiator nominee were some of the key ag-related issues.
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Jumps Less Than Expected In Second Quarter

A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a significant increase in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2021, although the pace of growth fell short of economist estimates. The Commerce Department said real GDP surged up by 6.5 percent in the second quarter following...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

CIC cuts forecast for 2021/22 world wheat harvest

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) – The International Grains Council (CIC) cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop on Thursday, amid a drought that prompted downward revisions for the United States and Canada. In its monthly update, the intergovernmental body cut its 2021/22 world wheat forecast by 1 million...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cold front hurts Argentine wheat, but crop estimate unchanged -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's recently-planted 2021/22 wheat crop was damaged last week by a cold front, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, but not enough to alter its 19 million tonne harvest forecast. The early morning frosts and persistent low temperatures came...
AgricultureAG Week

Bunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected food and renewable fuel demand for its vegetable oils drove a 41% jump in quarterly income. Shares jumped 3% in morning trading after the company projected full-year 2021 adjusted income of at least $8.50...
EconomyMacdaily News

U.S. GDP well below expectations; unemployment claims higher than expected

U.S. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) – the broadest measure of economic performance – came in well below expectations, growing at a 6.5% annual rate during the second quarter, according to an advance estimate released Thursday by the U.S. Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 8.5% growth. First-quarter GDP was revised down to 6.3% from 6.4%.
AgricultureAG Week

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday, July 27, reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company's ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - After reporting an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 24th. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 400,000, a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Temperatures fell in swathes of Brazil on Thursday - with rare snowfall overnight in some places - as a polar air mass advanced toward the center-south of the global agricultural powerhouse, threatening coffee, sugarcane and orange https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-grains-weather-idUSKBN2EY1JV crops with frosts. Unusually cold weather in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Will corn, soybeans make lows in August, analyst asks

Last year at this time grain prices were grinding lower. The news was negative. The corn and soybean crops looked great and the grain trade was bearish. At that time, funds were holding huge short positions. Every year is different. Prices are a lot higher this year than last year.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat up 2% on signs of drought damage to U.S. crops

CANBERRA/PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied more than 2% on Wednesday on increasing concerns over U.S supplies after a tour showed crop damage due to dry weather in a key producing state. Corn edged higher while soybean futures was flat, both also supported by recent damage to...
Agriculturealbuquerquenews.net

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat. The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 2.75 cents, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 5.49 U.S. dollars per bushel. September wheat soared 14.25 cents, or 2.11 percent, to settle at 6.8875 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 1.5 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 13.61 dollars per bushel.
Agriculturewcgazette.com

Progress report bleak for wheat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington spring wheat isn’t doing well, according to the July 19 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Crop Progress report. The spring wheat condition is the percentage of kernels in Washington deemed “good” or “excellent.” They did not register on the chart. “Very poor” spring wheat accounted for 45%, “poor” 43%, and “fair” 12%.

