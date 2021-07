Michael Conforto hoped the ball would come his way in the ninth inning. He wanted to make a catch that helped the Mets close out a tight win over the Atlanta Braves. The ball did find the outfielder, but it can in the form of a line-drive single off the bat of Ehire Adrianza. Abraham Almonte bolted for home from second base, and Conforto came up firing with the tying run closing in.