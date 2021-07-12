Special Weather Statement issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE FORT VALLEY AREA IN COCONINO COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MST At 148 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Valley, or 9 miles northwest of Flagstaff. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Valley and Arizona Snowbowl.