Collection
Reem Acra recently moved her HQ to a large, open space facing Bryant Park. It feels refreshed, and even indoors Acra’s world feels a bit freer. It is a bit symbolic: She’s experiencing an uptick in clients and orders as the world opens up. People are coming back in-person to do fittings, and she’s been booked doing virtual fitting appointments. Her customers will be happy with her offerings: There are princess dresses in tulle with voluminous skirts fit for a gala or a red carpet. Some are saucy and strapless, while others feature meticulous embroidery.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0