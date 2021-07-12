Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Liana Satenstei n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 16 days ago

Reem Acra recently moved her HQ to a large, open space facing Bryant Park. It feels refreshed, and even indoors Acra’s world feels a bit freer. It is a bit symbolic: She’s experiencing an uptick in clients and orders as the world opens up. People are coming back in-person to do fittings, and she’s been booked doing virtual fitting appointments. Her customers will be happy with her offerings: There are princess dresses in tulle with voluminous skirts fit for a gala or a red carpet. Some are saucy and strapless, while others feature meticulous embroidery.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelPopSugar

4 Fall Fashion Formulas That Are Effortlessly Cool, Casual, and Comfortable

With a relaxed silhouette and fit, these pants were practically made for the weekend, from lounging around to running errands. While they look much more refined than your favorite sweats or leggings, they feel just as, if not more, comfortable — and are just as easy to style, too. Add a snug crop tank and matching sweatshirt to create a coordinated set, and finish off with trendy clogs and minimal gold jewelry for a laidback-luxe look. Bonus points: tie the sweatshirt around your shoulders for peak street style vibes.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Anime Anniversary Clothing Collections

The Hot Topic Spirited Away Collection is a new lineup of fashions that celebrate the Studio Ghibli film for its 20th anniversary this summer. The collection includes a number of pieces that all feature some of the most recognizable imagery and characters for avid fans to incorporate into their wardrobe. Fans can choose from a number of styles that range from laidback to formal, which will enable them to be worn in a number of different ways.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why The Black High-Waisted Jean Is Arguably the Most Versatile Wardrobe Hero

When it comes to casually cool dressing, nothing beats a great pair of black high-waisted jeans. From a distance, some appear just as polished as a classic pair of trousers, but up close, the casual denim fabric gives off an effortless, easy-going essence. That duality is the very reason why black jeans are a versatile wardrobe hero that everyone should have in their closet.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Celine Autumn 2021: Meet Your New Wardrobe Staples

Celine’s Autumn 2021 ready-to-wear collection is all about laid-back lines, easy elegance and a generous dose of attitude. There is something to be said for a brand’s ability to adapt to consumers’ needs – or rather, wants – while remaining true to its ethos. A perfect example of this is Hedi Slimane’s Autumn 2021 offerings for the newly-revamped but still oh-so chic Celine. The ready-to-wear collection, titled Les Grands Classiques Session 3, boasts the effortlessly cool French-girl flair we have come to know and love from the House, with a dash of Gen-Z attitude, a pinch of spectacular suiting and a dollop of feminine silhouettes.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Short Sleeve Camp Shirt Is Your Key to Easy Summer Style

Whether you call it a short-sleeve button-up, cabana top, or bowling shirt, the camp shirt is one of the most casual and carefree silhouettes of the summer season. And it’s not just their relaxed fit that makes them a breezy option for the warm months; they’re offered in an endless array of playful patterns and summery shades. Between Tory Burch’s fruit basket print to Prada’s tie-dye palms, to Rixo’s and Dries Van Noten’s interpretations of under the sea—all of these styles feel true to the carefree spirit of summer.
Shoppingagrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Umbrella stand

Umbrellas were invented over 4,000 years ago in China. They were used for protection from sun, not rain. Umbrellas became fashionable in the 16th century, when women made use of umbrellas for sun and sometimes for rain. There were few waterproof coverings, and the hoodie wasn’t created until the 20th century.
EnvironmentPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Go Green With Fashion’s Favorite Color

Fashion’s favorite color family? Earth tones. Seems the months spent predominantly indoors over the past year-plus have incited a penchant for clothing in colorful hues evoking Mother Nature. While there are always vibrant, mood-boosting colors en mode at any given time, the chosen colors of 2021 are symbolic, too. We’re...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The NYFW Spring 2022 Lineup Is A Diverse Mix Of Indie & Esteemed Designers

As you likely know, New York Fashion Week forewent its traditional in-person presentations and surrendered to a digital hiatus for two consecutive seasons (which, in the fashion world, is basically eons). Designers adapted to the shaky uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with adept creativity. Take, for example, shows set in empty, apocalyptic forests and industrial buildings in lieu of runways. Or, Collina Strada’s human-to-animal metamorphosis theme in its Fall 2021 collection. For New York Fashion Week Spring 2022, however, the revered event will make a return to relative normalcy — in terms of procedures, that is, the shows themselves will continue to be as inventive. For September, NYFW will be an in-person, four-day-long affair, starting on Sept. 8 and will consist of 91 shows and presentations.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Biking with Celine’s S/S 2022 menswear Cosmic Cruiser collection

Escapism has been a pervasive influence on the S/S 2022 menswear catwalks, from Loewe’s hedonistic ravers to Lanvin’s paradisal shore seekers. Hedi Slimane has had a sense of adventure on the mind since Celine’s runway shows moved online, offering panoramic sweeps and spectacular drone-shot footage of deserted motor racing tracks, sports stadiums and 16th-century castles, where his E-boy-inspired rebellious renegade models strode amongst twisting turrets and sporting lanes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ready For Take Off? 10 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Ensure Your Trip Is a Sartorial Success

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re plotting an escape to a secluded island or ready to take a long-awaited European holiday, airport outfits are just as important as the looks packed away inside your luggage. Long flights require wardrobe essentials that are comfortable, and it doesn’t hurt if they are a sartorial hit, too. If you’re not sure what to wear during your next getaway, who better to look to for inspiration than the celebrities who are constantly jet-setting.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With All Your Skirts

If you haven't noticed, skirts, no matter the hemline, are all over the fashion scene. Maxi, midi, or midi, it seems like everyone wants a piece. We're not surprised, as they carry the same silhouette and ease as a dress but offer twice as much versatility with how you style them. The tricky part? Figuring out which shoes to wear with them. While jeans and trousers come with easier options (almost any shoe style goes), skirts don't follow the same fate. Luckily for you, we know a thing or two about styling, so we'll give some assistance with your outfit woes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Bangs Over 50: The Transformative, Age-Transcending Power of Forehead Fringe

Just what is it about the French-girl fringe that is so youthful? As my hairdresser Joel Goncalves snips cheerfully away at my hair, bundles of it accumulating in my lap, I can’t help but marvel at how the careful placement of wispy bits, sharp bits and blunt bits can make eyes look a little wider, lips look a little fuller, and freckles pop more… foxily. To clarify, I’m talking about the Margot Robbie British Vogue cover that inspired me to book in for the chop in the first place, and not my own reflection in the mirror.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s Mom Jeans? They’re Bedazzled, Of Course

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to walking the runway—but sometimes she turns New York into her catwalk as well, stroller in tow. On more than one occasion, the model has been spotted in cool outfits while pushing around her 10-month-old daughter, Khai. She even wore a shearling Louis Vuitton bucket hat this past winter. The latest spotting, however, sees Hadid serving up a take on mom jeans—only hers are bejeweled.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Black Dresses for Summer Days

A little black dress is perfect for every season; especially summer. So when I recently spotted this black sleeveless dress, I had to get it! By the way, it also comes in white and is so chic! Today let’s look at the must-have black dresses for summer. They are perfect for luncheons, daytime events or an easy throw on for a cute work look. Buying this black dress got me thinking about how to wear a LBD during these hot summer days. Let’s take a look!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Kitty Spencer Weds in Rome Wearing Multiple Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Gowns

While multiple wedding dresses have been the trend du jour for several years now, Lady Kitty Spencer took it to a sensational, stunning level for her wedding to financier Michael Lewis, wearing several gowns made by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. “Kitty Spencer chose to wear Dolce & Gabbana on the most important day of her life,” the Italian fashion house confirmed yesterday on Instagram. For this unique event, [Dolce & Gabbana] created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Angelina Jolie Packed a Minimalist Wardrobe for Her Trip to Paris

When Angelina Jolie finds a look that works, she sticks to it. The Oscar winner’s loyalty to specific brands, silhouettes, and colors is what has made her style iconic, and last week as she and her children headed to Paris for a brief getaway, Jolie kept her fashion choices consistent. During the trip, only her favorite labels were necessary; packing pieces from The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, and Dior, Jolie stuck to the minimalist brands that have become fixtures within her wardrobe.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Sundae Funday Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Sundae Funday Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes a shimmery, white gold, matte strawberry milk pink, pearly fuchsia pink, and brighter, matte yellow. It was a bit of a mixed bag–decent pigmentation across the board, but the texture and application varied between the shades. For someone who tends to use eyeshadow primer and applies their shimmers with a dampened brush, they would have better results than I did.

Comments / 0

Community Policy