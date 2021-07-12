Cancel
Elections

AP source: Democrats in the Texas Legislature planning to leave state in effort stop GOP from passing new voting laws

newspressnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AP source: Democrats in the Texas Legislature planning to leave state in effort stop GOP from passing new voting laws.

www.newspressnow.com

Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio House Minority Leader Urges Congressional Democrats To Pass Federal Voting Laws

Ohio’s House Minority Leader said Republican state lawmakers are taking a page from a national playbook as they try to reform voting. In a teleconference with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said Ohio’s leaders could make voting easier – for example, by adding ballot drop boxes. But she said they’re going the other direction by making it harder to vote.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas House Democrats spar with congressional Republicans over their protest of state voting bills

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans in Congress took on Texas House Democrats on Thursday in a tense, four-hour congressional subcommittee meeting that drilled into the technicalities of voter restriction bills sitting in limbo back in Austin and at times erupted into angry accusations.
ElectionsBrunswick News

Democrats misrepresent new voting law

It frustrates me that Democrats continue to misrepresent the new Georgia voting integrity bill. The only “big lie” continuing to be spread is that our new law is “Jim Crow 2.0.” How does the Democratic Party, as well as the media, always forget that the “Jim Crow” legacy was implemented in the South by the Democratic Party. Let’s look at the truth about our new law.
U.S. PoliticsRaleigh News & Observer

Why Democrats get a fraction of the staff that GOP leaders employ at NC legislature

While Democrats hold 42% of House seats and 44% of Senate seats, the minority party gets far fewer staffers than leadership in the Republican majority. Each of the 170 state legislators gets one legislative assistant to handle the work of their office, but top House and Senate leaders get to determine how dozens of other partisan positions are allocated among lawmakers.
POTUSNPR

How GOP State Legislatures Are Remaking The U.S.

Journalist Ron Brownstein says Republican-controlled state legislatures are taking a sharp right turn, in a conscious backlash against unified Democratic control of Congress. These states are not only passing voting rights restrictions, they're passing a torrent of other conservative bills that reflect the cultural and racial priorities of Trump's base. Brownstein is a senior editor at 'The Atlantic' and a senior political analyst at CNN. His latest book is called 'Rock Me on the Water: 1974 - The Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television and Politics.'
Texas Statehppr.org

Despite Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases, Texas Democrats In D.C. Keep Pushing For Federal Voting Laws

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., say their efforts to push for federal voting protections haven’t slowed after a few members tested positive for COVID-19. House Democrats left the state a week ago to deny Republicans a quorum in an effort to block legislation that would create more voting restrictions in Texas. Members say they plan to stay away until the end of the special session next month.
Texas StateKRGV

Texas state Democrats continue lobbying for national voting reform

After fleeing the state on Monday to hold up a vote on an election integrity bill in Texas, state Democratic representatives remain in Washington D.C. They’re lobbying Congress to pass national voting reform legislation. Juan Maldonado said it’s no coincidence that mostly people of color are standing up against the...
ElectionsPosted by
CNN

Eighteen states have enacted new laws that make it harder to vote

(CNN) — Eighteen states have enacted 30 new laws that make it harder to vote, according to a new tally by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice that tracks state activity through July 14. Among the most common provisions, according to Brennan's researchers: Measures in seven states that either expand...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

A dozen GOP governors urge Supreme Court to let states regulate abortion

A dozen Republican governors on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to eliminate federal protections for abortion and instead allow states to regulate the procedure. Led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the group argued in a legal filing that the court’s landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion, and subsequent rulings unlawfully encroach on states’ rights.

