Texas Democrats Plan to Flee State to Highlight GOP Voting Restrictions

WASHINGTON — Texas Democrats are planning to flee the state Monday in a last-ditch effort to prevent the passage of a restrictive new voting law in the Republican-controlled legislature, party leaders in the state said.

The group had arranged for a pair of chartered flights from Austin to Washington that would arrive by the early evening. An official involved with the effort said more than 51 of the 67 state House party members had signed on, enough to prevent Texas Republicans from attaining a quorum, which is required to conduct state business.

The group was hoping not just to prevent a quorum but also to shine a nationwide spotlight on what Democrats say is a damaging GOP assault on voting rights, the people familiar with their plans said. The goal is to apply pressure to Democrats in the U.S. Senate who so far have been unable to pass federal legislation to address the issue.

“This is a moment that is going to wake America up,” said state Rep. Trey Martinez Fisher, who organized the effort to leave the state. “We have to decide if we are going to stand for democracy. We want the nation to join us and we want the U.S. Senate to hear us and act.”

But the move also lays bare the Democrats’ limited options in a legislature where the Republicans hold the majority in both chambers. Parliamentary procedures and efforts to add amendments can delay the process but not derail it, and leaving the state to prevent a quorum, Republicans said Monday, would ultimately fail as well.

Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Houston-area Republican who chairs the House Elections Committee, said Democrats’ departure from the state “slows things down” but would not prevent Republicans from ultimately passing the GOP-backed voter overhaul bill in the 30-day special session.

The move comes just one day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a major speech on voting rights in Philadelphia.

In a news conference at the White House on Monday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Biden would focus his speech Tuesday in Philadelphia on a broad and pointed response to new restrictive voting legislation passed across the country. The recently passed voting laws, Psaki said, were “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .