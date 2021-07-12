Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Contest Encourages School Community Vaccines

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJkO3_0aujeAtM00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced its latest initiative to encourage students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The “I Got Vaxxed Competition” is designed to encourage vaccinations among eligible, school-age students and school personnel.

Throughout the state, one high school, one middle school and one elementary school will earn $5,000 for having the highest percentage of eligible persons vaccinated. The WVDE will award those schools $5,000 for student activities during the 2021-22 school year. The winners of this challenge will be announced the week of October 3, 2021.

For the past two school years, proms, homecomings, field days and assemblies have been canceled due to COVID-19. With vaccines now widely available, it is safer for students to participate in activities they have missed in the past. The competition is a way to celebrate the hard work and vigilance of those that prioritize vaccination, and school participation is completely voluntary.

“We know that students and staff lost so much more than instructional days during the pandemic, and this is just a way to try and restore some normalcy and recognize the importance of vaccinations,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Children need the benefits of a consistent school year to regain some of those lost experiences which, in turn, support their social-emotional needs.”

Although COVID-19 disrupted the lives of our students and staff, vaccinations will help create a more stable environment in the schools to learn, teach and work. West Virginia students ages 12 and older and all teachers and staff are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The summer vacation is coming to an end. However, there is time to get the vaccination process started as the school year approaches,” Superintendent Burch said.

The WVDE will work with counties and schools interested in coordinating vaccination clinic during the coming months. School open house programs and summer learning and engagement activities are excellent venues to host vaccine clinics.

For more information about the #IGotVaxxedWV Competition, visit wvde.us/IGotVaxxed.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
253
Followers
541
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Vaccinations#Elementary School#Wvde#Assemblies#Igotvaxxedwv Competition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

State Encourages Local School Systems To Require Masks

Governor Roy Cooper said during his Wednesday press conference that the state's schools are being strongly encouraged to require masks for students and staff while indoors. The Governor and state DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared updated guidance for K-12 schools regarding the upcoming school year in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Should students wear masks at school come fall?

Though Gov. Charlie Baker has said his administration has no plans to reinstate a school mask mandate come fall, Brookline is among several districts across the state currently debating whether to continue asking students and staff to mask up. Meanwhile, in Wellesley, educators are still looking at various COVID issues....
Public Healthstateofreform.com

ODE updates back-to-school COVID framework for the 2021-2022 school year

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released an update to a back-to-school health framework of “advisory guidance” last week to ensure students and staff have a safe school environment in-person. The framework addresses variation in COVID-19 vaccination status that might be seen in schools and continues to align with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lexington, SCThe State

Lexington-Richland 5 school district won’t encourage students to get COVID vaccine

Some parents in Lexington-Richland 5 are upset about a breach in the district’s vaccination policy. Comments on social media claimed that a football coach at Dutch Fork High School had separated vaccinated players from players who had not received the vaccine. A district spokeswoman said that was untrue, but that players had been asked about their vaccination status, which is against district policy.
Multnomah County, ORKATU.com

Experts encourage vaccinations for the greater good

PORTLAND, Ore. — For many people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the primary reasons include protecting personal health and the health of loved ones. But experts say people also need to think about the greater good. "For the sake of population health, the health of everybody, if you are not...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Schools Encouraged to Follow CDC Guidance

HARRISBURG, PA — With the first day of the 2021-22 school year approximately one month away, the departments of Health (DOH) and Education (PDE) are offering recommendations to families and schools as they safely prepare for in-person teaching and learning. Vaccination. DOH and PDE encourage all eligible students ages 12...
Breckinridge County, KYwxbc1043.com

Beshear Encourages Masks In Schools As Cases Surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says school districts should consider requiring all adults and students to wear masks in schools to minimize the risk of disrupting in-person learning. The Governor offered the recommendation Monday as he reported an escalating coronavirus surge across Kentucky. He says it’s fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. The governor urged school district leaders to follow a set of recommendations to try to avoid disruptions that hampered the previous academic year. Beshear expressed concern about the speed of the escalation. He says statewide coronavirus cases tripled in two weeks, due to the more aggressive delta variant.
Public Healthirvingweekly.com

Physicians Encourage Masking and Vaccination of Students

Statement by Texas Medical Association (TMA) President E. Linda Villarreal, MD; Texas Pediatric Society (TPS) President Seth D. Kaplan, MD; and Texas Public Health Coalition (TPHC) Chair Jason V. Terk, MD, as Texans plan for kids to return to school. The physician and health care groups are calling for children to be protected from COVID-19 due to spikes in cases and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 delta variant. They recommend parents and families follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for masking everyone in schools, grades K-12 – regardless of vaccination status – and to vaccinate all children aged 12 and up who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to protect them and their families.
Alabama StateDothan Eagle

Alabama opens TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts

The Alabama Department of Public Health is turning to TikTok to help push COVID-19 vaccine awareness as Alabama ranks at the bottom of vaccination rates across the nation. State health officials believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a important step for all eligible residents, including teenagers and young adults. To promote vaccinations, the ADPH is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Colleges encouraged to require vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Community colleges and higher education institutions now have a better idea of the guidelines for a safe return to campus this coming fall. The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) released updated guidance on Monday. The update puts the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy