Preferred Life Expectancy and Its Association With Hypothetical Adverse Life Scenarios

Though not entirely surprising given the harrowing death toll of the covid-19 pandemic, the latest figures on life expectancy in the United States nevertheless stunned when they came out this past week. Between 2019 and 2020, the age a baby born in the United States could expect to reach decreased by 1.5 years, from 78.8 to 77.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was the largest one-year drop since 1943, a time when combat in World War II was intensifying. Life expectancy decreased by about three years for both Black and Latino Americans, partly reflecting enduring inequalities in access to health resources. On this broad indicator of public health, progress in the United States had already plateaued in the past decade (after steady improvement in the previous 50 years) and trailed most of its peer nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, ranking 28th out of 37 in 2018.