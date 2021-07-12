Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Preferred Life Expectancy and Its Association With Hypothetical Adverse Life Scenarios

By Featured Neurology Neuroscience Psychology
Neuroscience News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: The desire of older adults to live to an advanced aged was significantly reduced by hypothetical adverse life events, such as the prospects of developing dementia or chronic pain conditions. Source: Columbia University. A new study sheds light on how the specter of dementia and chronic pain reduce people’s...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Expectancy#Poverty#High Life#Norwegians#Norse Oppland County#Vestfold Hospital Trust#The Research Council#Design Cross#Ci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Public Health
Related
DietsTelegraph

Diet low in Omega-3 ‘can reduce life expectancy like smoking’

A diet low in Omega-3 from oily fish can reduce life expectancy in the same way as smoking, scientists have warned. New research reveals that while smoking can shorten your life by up to four years, having low levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, typically found in salmon and mackerel, could reduce it by five.
HealthPosted by
Fatherly

US Life Expectancy Sees Biggest Drop Since WWII

Between 2019 and 2020, the average life expectancy of an American fell by a year and a half, from 78.8 years to 77.3 years. It’s the biggest drop since World War II and a clear demonstration of both the severity and the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, which accounted for close to 74 percent of the negative contribution. Other leading contributors included unintentional injuries, at about 11 percent, and homicide, diabetes, and chronic liver disease, each of which was responsible for roughly two to three percent.
Public Healthwnctimes.com

Pandemic drives largest decrease in U.S. life expectancy since 1943

Across racial groupsand between the U.S. and peer countries. U.S. life expectancy decreased by 1.87 years between 2018 and 2020, according to new research. The numbers are worse for people of color. On average, whereas life expectancy among white Americans decreased by 1.36 years in 2020, it decreased by 3.25 years in Black Americans and 3.88 years in Hispanic Americans.
Food & Drinksbelmarrahealth.com

Too Much Coffee Is Associated with Impacting Your Brain Health

For those concerned about brain health, coffee should be avoided. According to a new study from the University of South Australia, high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia. The largest study of its kind, researchers from UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision...
Colorado StateBradford Era

RTS: Community factors influence life expectancy

COMMUNITY FACTORS INFLUENCE LIFE EXPECTANCY: A new study from the Penn State-based Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development (NERCRD) has found that communities in America with the following three factors have shorter life expectancies: more fast food restaurants, a larger share of extraction industry-based jobs, or higher population density. “American...
POTUSWashington Post

Plunging life expectancy was a natural result of the pandemic. But there were other causes, too.

Though not entirely surprising given the harrowing death toll of the covid-19 pandemic, the latest figures on life expectancy in the United States nevertheless stunned when they came out this past week. Between 2019 and 2020, the age a baby born in the United States could expect to reach decreased by 1.5 years, from 78.8 to 77.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was the largest one-year drop since 1943, a time when combat in World War II was intensifying. Life expectancy decreased by about three years for both Black and Latino Americans, partly reflecting enduring inequalities in access to health resources. On this broad indicator of public health, progress in the United States had already plateaued in the past decade (after steady improvement in the previous 50 years) and trailed most of its peer nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, ranking 28th out of 37 in 2018.
HealthBirmingham Star

U.S. life expectancy fell to 77.3 years in 2020

Life expectancy in the United States fell by 18 months in 2020 to 77.3 years, the lowest level since 2003, attributed to deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, drug overdose deaths rose nearly 30 percent in 2020, the CDC reported. Life expectancy for Blacks fell by 2.9 years to...
Women's HealthNeuroscience News

Premature Birth Associated With Profound Reduction in Brain Connections

Summary: Preterm birth was associated with a profound reduction in connectivity between multiple brain regions and with the reconfiguration of the organization of functional brain networks. Source: King’s College London. Researchers from the £12 million Developing Human Connectome Project have used a novel type of medical imaging to show how...
World War IIkprl.com

Life Expectancy in the US 7.22.2021

Life expectancy in the US fell by a year and a half in 2020. Its the largest one-year decline since World War II. The drop for black and Hispanic Americans was three years. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention saying the drop is due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also cited increased obesity and drug abuse.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

US life expectancy falls in 2020 amid the pandemic

Life expectancy for Hispanic, Black and white Americans all dropped during 2020. Hispanic and Black males were disproportionately affected by declining life expectancy rates, with both COVID-19 and unintentional injury to blame. Unintentional injury includes drug overdoses, which spiked during the pandemic. Life expectancy in the U.S. fell for 2020,...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

US life expectancy drops 18 months due to COVID-19

The US life expectancy dropped by 18 months due to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) National Center for Health Statistics. Life expectancy was 78.8 years in 2019, and was 77.3 years in 2020, the largest drop since World War II. COVID-19 contributed 74% to the decline in life expectancy.
Hyattsville, MDdoctorslounge.com

2019 to 2020 Saw 1.5-Year Decline in U.S. Life Expectancy at Birth

Mortality due to COVID-19 had biggest effect on decline in life expectancy for both men and women, all races examined. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2019 to 2020, there was a 1.5-year decline in life expectancy at birth in the United States, according to a July Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Life Expectancy for Black Americans Takes Worst Hit Since Great Depression

Life expectancy for Black Americans fell further in 2020 than in any year since the mid-1930s, during the Great Depression. The shocking figure, confirmed Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows that Black life expectancy suffered a hit of nearly three years, falling to 71 years and 10 months. Life expectancy among Hispanics also tumbled by nearly three years—down to 78 years and 10 months—while white life expectancy fell by 14 months, down to 77 years and 7 months. Overall, U.S. life expectancy suffered its biggest one-year decline since World War Two, according to the Associated Press. Health officials said the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the vast majority of the fall, but drug overdoses and increasing homicides also contributed. Mark Hayward, a University of Texas sociology professor who specializes in U.S. mortality, told AP that the sudden decline was “basically catastrophic.”
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID slashes life expectancy in South Africa

Life expectancy in South Africa has plunged by several years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's statistics agency said Monday. South Africa has been the worst-hit country in Africa for COVID-19, recording nearly 2.3 million infections, of which 66,859 have been fatal. The surge has resulted in...
Public Healthinvesting.com

COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

Share with your network! Life expectancy in the country has declined for the first time in almost two decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has reduced the country’s life expectancy to 3.5 years and, as a result of COVID-19 deaths, men’s life expectancy in South Africa has fallen below 60 years old.
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC: US life expectancy saw biggest decline in decades amid pandemic

U.S. life expectancy fell to 77.3 years in 2020, marking a 1.5 year drop from 78.8 years in 2019, according to a July 21 CDC report. It's the largest one-year drop since World War II. The report looked at life expectancy at birth, meaning the average number of years a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy