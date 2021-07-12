Janet Diane Sturgill was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 after fighting a long and hard battle against COPD . Born March 12, 1953 to the late Billie and Lockie Parks. Diane had a heart of gold paired with a soldier’s spirit.

Diane is preceded in death by her loving parents Billie and Lockie; her eldest infant brother; brother’s Gary, Thomas, and David Parks; sister in-law Karen Parks.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her husband of 52 years, John Sturgill, that never left her side

after she fell ill. She also leaves her loving children John (Dina) Sturgill, Michael Sturgill, and Melissa (Kenny) Sturgill; siblings Sherry (Charlie) Grim, Lonnie (Kandi) Parks, Michael Parks; grandchildren Brittany Sturgill, Kendall White, Leila and Julia Sturgill, and Colt Sturgill; great-grandchild Isadora “Izzy” Sturgill.

Diane earned her place in heaven by always being a kind, loving, and generous person. She will be missed, we must be reminded that in Heaven suffering does not exist.

