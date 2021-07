At night as a child, I would rush through my school reading so I could lie in bed and think about names. I would name my future daughters (all eight of them), my stuffed animals, my dolls, my hula hoops, my outfits. I would rechristen the members of The Baby-Sitters Club with names I thought better befit their hairstyles, fashion sense, and temperaments. Come the weekend, I would spend the entire three hours of synagogue services musing over what I would rename God, if given the chance (final verdict: Gavin).