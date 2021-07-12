Moving Beyond EHRs: What Lies Ahead for Healthcare Digitization?
As our economy has become increasingly digitized, we are generating a massive influx of personal data. Across industries, the winning companies are those that have successfully harnessed the value of that data to create unique and personalized experiences for their customers. How we shop, travel, and handle our finances have been entirely transformed in ways that delight, engender loyalty, and generate repeat business.hitconsultant.net
Comments / 0