Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of earnings reports

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's gains on corporate earnings and optimism over the U.S. economic recovery, even as the Asian country clocked a record high of COVID-19 cases. The won and benchmark bond yield strengthened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 25.90 points, or 0.81%, at 3,241.81, as of 0111 GMT. ** Although there was no improvement in containing the virus both in the United States and South Korea, strong corporate earnings are lifting investor sentiment, Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities said, adding that the chipmakers led the index gains. ** All three major U.S. stock indexes added to their previous session's advance, placing all three within 1% of their all-time closing highs. ** Among the winners, South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.15% and peer SK Hynix advanced 1.71%, while LG Chem edged 0.99% higher while Naver climbed 1.87%. ** South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Thursday posted a net profit of 1.8 trillion won ($2,072.95 trillion) for the second quarter, beating forecasts. ** South Korea on Thursday reported a daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 84.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,151.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,154.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.82% so far this year. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 271.02 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 917, the number of advancing shares was 569. ** The won weakened 5.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.406%, while the benchmark 10-year yield elevated by 4.0 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 0.0009 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)