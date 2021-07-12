Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Webster to Become a Future CEO

wvli927.com
 18 days ago

The future really is female. Mommy mogul Kylie Jenner is continuing the Kardashian-Jenner legacy of female entrepreneurship with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby No. 2?! Puts Stormi, 3, To Work

Is Kylie Jenner working on baby number two? Rumors are swirling as the Kylie Cosmetics founder puts her three-year-old daughter to work. Kylie wants her daughter, Stormi Webster, to be as successful as she is. She’s starting her young. The reality star has not confirmed a reunion with rapper and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Rare Shout-Out Amid Baby No. 2 Rumors

So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child. “BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner explained why 4 years ago she hid Stormi’s pregnancy

The first public appearance together two years after the break up, complete with “I love you, wifey”, decreed the flashback (hopefully definitive) between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. During the event, which was held in New York, the couple appeared really close-knit and obviously showed up in the company of...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s $330K Custom Rolls-Royce SUV Is Adorably Stamped With ‘Stormi’s Mom’ Inside — Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster. As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Khloe Kardashian on raising her biracial child as a White mom

(CNN) — Khloe Kardashian is the mother of a biracial child and wants to fully embrace that. Appearing on Leomie Anderson's "Role Model" podcast the reality star/entrepreneur talked about raising her 3-year-old daughter, True, whose father is professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. "I will be always learning and trying to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

In With the Fam! Alabama Barker Visits Kylie Jenner’s Office Amid Dad Travis’ Romance With Kourtney Kardashian

Girls day on the job! Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker got a private tour of Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics offices in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, July 20. The 15-year-old shared an Instagram Story video while walking into the front doors of the office and stepping into the lobby, as well as a Boomerang clip of a wall of meticulously organized lip kits. Her dad’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared snapshots from her youngest sister’s office, seemingly implying she was with Alabama during the tour. “A little after hours visit,” she captioned a photo of a few meeting tables in front of the “Kylie” logo on a wall.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner: She puts an end to the baby rumors!

Which celebrity lady does not know it? Every two months, a new pregnancy is attributed to them. Sometimes because they wear loose clothes, sometimes because they pat their bellies and sometimes, as in the case of self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner (23), because they do without certain foods. Indications for a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Sweet Quotes About Each Other From Split to Reconciliation

Mom and dad! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s sweetest quotes about each other prove there is a lot of love between them, despite their 2019 split followed by reconciliation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and “Sicko Mode” rapper, 29, admitted they can’t “remember where, exactly, they first met” during an interview with GQ in July 2018. However, Kylie confessed she didn’t think Travis was into her.
Businessd1softballnews.com

Coty, Andrew Stanleick promoted to ceo of Kylie Jenner beauty

Round of armchairs in Coty. The beauty giant appoints Andrew Stanleick as CEO of the cosmetic brand created by the entrepreneur and celebrity Kylie JenneR. The manager, however, will not only take care of the activity of the social star, but also that of his sister Kim Kardashian, with the aim of guiding both signatures towards global expansion.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Chicago West & Dream Kardashian Crash Kylie Cosmetics HQ In New Video – As Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi’s ‘Secret Brand’!

When it comes to the KarJenners, all of their businesses are family businesses. You can see it when the girls model each other’s clothes or peddle each other’s alcohol on Instagram, but of course the family ties run even deeper. For example, Kylie Jenner runs her makeup empire with help from mom Kris Jenner. And now, the younger generation is getting involved, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy