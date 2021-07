A maintenance worker was pronounced dead following an incident this past Monday at Hercules Cement Plant in Stockertown, a company representative said. Joseph Lopes, a representative of Buzzi Unicem USA, which trades as Hercules Cement, said the incident happened at 4 p.m. at the site along Brodhead Road. Lopes did not state what led to the event but said the worker suffered an injury and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.