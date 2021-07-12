Cancel
Subway closing restaurants early Monday ahead of new menu, 1 million free sub giveaway Tuesday

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubway launches its new Eat Fresh Refresh menu Tuesday with a free sub giveaway. Restaurants close early Monday at 6 p.m. local time to prepare.

