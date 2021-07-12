Cancel
Dedicated Teacher Built A Mobile Graduation Stage And Drove It To Students’ Homes

By Brittany Anas
KGUN 9
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking across a stage to receive a diploma is a time-honored tradition. So when Central Algoma Secondary School, or CASS, in Ontario, was forced to cancel its graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, one teacher came up with an ingenious solution. Ray Gowlett, a health and physical education teacher, constructed a mobile graduation stage. Then, over the course of a weekend, he drove the pop-up stage to the homes of 72 graduating seniors, holding a series of mini ceremonies.

