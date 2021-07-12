‘A lot of hard work all built into today’ — Calvary Christian’s Irv Carter selected by Toronto Blue Jays

Tears fall as Calvary Christian pitcher Irv Carter watches the MLB draft announcement that he was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round. Carter's sister, Gia, is with him at right, at the Lost City Golf Club in Atlantis on Friday. Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Irv Carter’s MLB draft party started at noon, but as time ticked away and more players were selected before him, the Calvary Christian star pitcher started to get frustrated.

“Just a lot of frustrations, because you know certain guys shouldn’t go before you, but you know it just happens,” Carter said. “It’s just the sport. But I just have a great family support with all my friends, and my trainers, and my coaches just all around me, just trying to make the best decision for me.”

But those frustrations evaporated when he received a phone call telling him the Toronto Blue Jays were about to select him. Toronto picked Carter in the fifth round at No. 152, and Carter collapsed in tears.

“A lot of things [were going through my mind],” Carter said. “Just the work it took to get here, my family, my friends that are all here just around me, celebrating today. It’s just a lot of my hard work all built into today.”

Although the selection was later in the draft than he expected, Carter said he was happy to end up with the Blue Jays.

“I feel I’m in a great place with Toronto,” Carter said. “They’re just a great team, a young team. The spring training’s in Florida.”

The slot value for the No. 152 pick is $350,300, but Carter could sign for more money. He is a Miami Hurricanes signee, but Carter said Monday that he would forego his commitment to Miami and would sign with Toronto.

“I’m a Blue Jay,” Carter said. “I’m signing.”

Carter is the third Calvary Christian player and second pitcher selected. His rotation-mate Andrew Painter went 13th overall to the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortstop Alex Ulloa was selected 117th by the Houston Astros.

Carter shared Broward County Class 5A-1A player of the year honors with Painter. Carter finished his senior year with a 5-2 record and a 1.87 ERA. He had 81 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.

Carter has never been to Toronto, but he has worked out at the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin.

“It was off-the-charts,” Carter said. “I’m excited to get over there soon and get to work.”

Calvary Christian SS Alex Ulloa

When the Houston Astros were on the clock on Monday afternoon, Ulloa knew his name may be called.

The shortstop was interested in Houston, and they returned that interest. The Astros picked Ulloa in the fourth round with the 117th pick.

“It was a great feeling,” Ulloa said. “It means something that I’ve worked my whole life towards getting to and getting to this point. And hearing my name finally get called was a lot of emotions coming to life.”

Ulloa said he was drawn to Houston before the draft, noting their player development department.

“Just their player development and what they do with their players and how they treat their players,” Ulloa said.

Ulloa is an Oklahoma State signee. He could opt to play in college or sign with the Astros. The slot value for the 117th pick is $492,700.

Ulloa was one of South Florida’s most dangerous hitters, finishing his senior season with a .482 batting average, six home runs and eight stolen bases. Ulloa had a 1.511 OPS. He was a first-team All-County selection.

Stoneman Douglas INF Gavin Conticello

Conticello helped lead the Eagles to a state championship and a national title. His reward: getting picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB draft.

Arizona picked the Douglas infielder in the eighth round with the 228th pick on Monday.

“It’s a dream come true,” Conticello said. “It’s the best feeling. This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid, and finally, after years of hard work and sacrificing a lot, hearing my name get called just makes it all worth it.”

Conticello knew the Diamondbacks had an interest in him coming into the draft.

“My advisor was talking to them for the past couple days,” Conticello said. “I knew they had some interest in me. Just being picked by the Diamondbacks organization is a blessing.”

Conticello is a South Florida signee. If he cannot come to an agreement with the Diamondbacks, he can stick to that college commitment. The No. 228 pick has a slot value of $186,300. Conticello said he would likely sign but it would depend on how contract negotiations go.

“As of right now, I think I’m going to sign and take it,” Conticello said. “But it’s still in the negotiations with my advisor and things like that, so we’re going to see how that plays out.”

Conticello was part of a deep Stoneman Douglas lineup last season, hitting .351 with a 1.025 OPS and two home runs. He was a second-team All-County pick as a senior.

Calvary Christian P Christian Scott

When Christian Scott graduated from high school in 2018, no Major League Baseball team selected him in that year’s draft.

Scott signed with the Florida Gators and parlayed his three years in Gainesville into a fourth-round selection on Monday. The New York Mets selected the Calvary Christian alumnus with the 142nd pick in the draft .

Scott was a top pitcher for the Eagles in high school. In his final season at Calvary, he went 11-0 with a 1.44 ERA and earned first-team All-County honors .

In Gainesville, Scott hit some speed bumps. He pitched 52 innings but had a 5.19 ERA. He started his second season strong, pitching 15 innings with a 1.20 ERA. But the coronavirus pandemic cut his sophomore season short.

This season, Scott pitched out of the Gators’ bullpen and proved to be a reliable reliever. He pitched 54 innings and had a 3.00 ERA. He had a 4-2 record and struck out 51 batters.

As a third-year sophomore, Scott has the option to return to Gainesville or sign with the Mets. The slot value of the 142nd pick is $386,600.