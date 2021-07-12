Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and OTC.QB Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of common stock and, to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. As part of the proposed offering, IEA expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying any pre-funded warrants that are sold in the offering, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by IEA.