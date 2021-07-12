Cancel
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and OTC.QB Listing

albuquerqueexpress.com
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the approval of a Municipal Bond Issue and an update on its $50 Million Private Placement. The Company announces that it has received approval of its $15MM Municipal...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

#Private Placement#Washington Dc#Municipal Bond Approval#Nv Accesswire July#Quantum Energy Inc#The Municipal Bonds#Stifel Investment Banking#Company#Town Council#Cfo#Www Qegy Energy#Qegy
