The Cleveland Indians selected Davis Sharpe with the 13th round pick (396th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, he elected to attend Clemson. Sharpe was a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year as a freshman in 2019, a second-team All-ACC selection as a pitcher, and a freshman All-American. The Georgia native played first base, pitched, and served as a designated hitter for the Tigers. As a collegiate freshman, he made 15 appearances with 14 starts recording 84 strikeouts (8.96 K9) in 84⅓ innings with 33 walks (3.52 BB9). Sharpe, like others, lost the bulk of his 2020 season to the Covid pandemic but showed growth on both sides of the ball. He mainly focused on pitching in 2021, making 10 appearances with 6 starts. The righty scuffled in 2021, producing 48 strikeouts (12 K9) across 36 innings with the highest walk rate of his career (4.25 BB9).