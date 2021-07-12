Former Muscatine man publishes first book
MUSCATINE — A longtime Muscatine resident has recently finished his first book promising that any problem can be eliminated within a week. Leonard C. Sloat, a longtime consultant with a variety of businesses worldwide, as well as a previous 40-year resident of Muscatine, has recently self-published the book "Now N’ Then." He said it is about problem solving for mid-sized to large corporations. He said it is a system for business results and success. He said the idea is to determine the problem, eliminate the root of the problem, and sustain the elimination once it is in place.muscatinejournal.com
