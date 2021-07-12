Things We Saw Today: Zendaya Talks Becoming Lola Bunny: “She’s a Badass Bunny.”

Zendaya spoke about brining Lola Bunny to life in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy and how she feels about stepping into that role. “[…] I’ve always appreciated Lola because she’s the only girl on the team, kind of holding it down for the ladies — and she’s also an incredible player. I think in this reimagining of who she is, it just leans into that a little bit more, the fact that she’s got these skills and she’s an MVP. When we meet here, she’s like, “I’m being a warrior, an Amazon princess, I don’t have time for this right now.” But she obviously ends up being such a crucial member of the team and really holding them all together. When they’re going off on their looney moments, she brings everyone back. I’m glad they thought maybe I could use my voice and bring her to life. She’s a badass bunny.”