Newport, RI

Everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame tennis tournament in Newport

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — For the first time since John Isner raised the Van Alen Cup in July 2019, professional tennis returned to the City-by-the-Sea. The Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP World Tour grasscourt event in North America, got underway with main-draw action on Monday after a brief delay because of inclement weather. By noon, the clouds had parted, the sun came out and the well-manicured lawns were ready to host some of the world's top players before appreciative fans in the post-COVID pandemic era.

Sports
