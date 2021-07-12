Las Vegas dispensary hosting 'Jabs for Joints' vaccination incentive

Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada to launch Jabs For Joints: a one-day-only incentive-based COVID-19 vaccination site taking place at the dispensary’s storefront, according to a press release.

It is taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 16. The dispensary is located at 2900 E. Desert Inn Road.

Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine is welcome to attend. Shoppers must be 21+ to enter the dispensary and receive the incentive, or 18+ with a medical marijuana card.

The vaccination site is the first of its kind in the state of Nevada and will include a variety of incentives geared towards urging shoppers to get vaccinated.

Doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered during the event with live deejays and food trucks and the cannabis destination’s weekly Friday Takeoff.

A guest speaking series will also take place featuring Layke Martin, Member of the Nevada Dispensary Association and Riana Durrett, Board Member of the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Guests who get vaccinated on-site during this event will receive a pre-roll for a penny or a $5 gift card to be used during a future visit. No purchase is necessary to participate in this vaccine drive.

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, come on down, get jabbed, get a (virtually) free joint, and be automatically entered into the Vax Nevada Days raffle drawing to win a million dollars. How can you lose?” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “I am hoping that this vaccination site will initiate a domino effect and inspire other dispensaries in town to get involved. With a rise in cases as a direct result of the Delta variant, it’s more important now than ever to do our part by getting vaccinated.”

“We wanted to partner with Immunize Nevada in hosting a vaccination site at Jardín in the hopes of reaching those who have been reluctant to receive the vaccine, and also to serve as an amenity for both our employees and guests,” said Adam Cohen, founder and CEO of Jardín. “By promoting the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are trying to do our part to help achieve a sense of normalcy in Las Vegas on the heels of the city’s reopening.”